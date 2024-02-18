PML-N, PPP reach consensus over establishing stable democratic govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party have reached consensus over establishing a stable democratic government, which is imperative for the nation.

The agreement has been reached during a meeting of coordination committees of both the parties in Islamabad.During the meeting, several proposals regarding government formation were deliberated.

Both parties have agreed to meet again tomorrow to further discuss recommendations and finalize their decisions. Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented the PML-N at the meeting.

The Pakistan People's Party was represented by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Nawab Sana Ullah Zehri, Shuja Khan, and Sardar Bahadur Khan Sehar.