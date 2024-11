News Ticker: PM expresses grief over devastating floods in MalaysiaPakistan, WB to address smog issue through mutual cooperation32 cases registered in connection with 24th Nov violent protest: RPO RawalpindiPM’s aide highlights need for replacement of pollen producing trees from IslamabadChairman Senate praises Saudi Grand Mufti’s contributions to Muslim worldPMD predicts cold, dry weather with fogPM congratulates nation on PSX 100 Index surpassing 0.1million points for first time in historyPakistan, Belarus sign several MOUs, agreementsPakistan, Russian leaders show solidarity with PalestiniansQatar ambassador, Sindh governor discuss investment.Protesters brought disgrace upon themselves: TessoriEight-team ACC Men’s U19 Asia CupFour hospitals set for transition to solar power, tells Karachi mayorLack of bold decision-making in bureaucracy hinders progress: WahabEOBI, Bank Alfalah sign new agreement on banking servicesHEC’s HEDP Project Launches Capacity Building Training for Quality Enhancement CellsPakistan, Russian leaders show solidarity with PalestiniansNo revolution has retreated as swiftly as yesterday’s: Azma BukhariCM Bugti seeks health and education ReformsPMD predicts cold, dry weather with fogPakistan Army Chief, China’s CMC Vice Chairman discuss regional securityPakistan Navy ship conducts Passage Exercise with Korean shipMaulana Zafar Ali Khan’s death anniversary observedFashion Odyssey Show at Iqra University heldNo firing opened on PTI protesters, says info ministerQatar ambassador, Sindh governor discuss investmentBalochistan CM highlights women empowerment initiativesEnforced disappearances remains a major crisis: JI leaderPakistan cannot afford any form of chaos or bloodshed: PMPakistan, Belarus vow to further boost bilateral economic, trade tiesAll Perpetrators Involved in Srinagar Highway Attack Will Be Brought to Justice: NaqviAhsan Iqbal Vows to Overhaul CurriculumGulshan Town, Shah Faisal Town Claim Wins in KMC Football TournamentOver 300 Cyclists Ran on Karachi StreetsAJK President Meets HussainBalochistan CM announces targeted operation against terroristsSFA DG meets KPC leaders to seek support against food adulterationWheeljam strike observed against abduction of boy from QuettaInternational Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women ObservedEOBI establishes Help Desk at SITE Association to Address Members’ IssuesThree of a family killed in road mishap near TalharPolice constable injured in attackAzad Kashmir’s development is our top priority, says minister AkmalPunjab CM Lauds ADB’s Role in Provincial DevelopmentBalochistan govt to convene a national conference, tells CM BugtiTruck Union Balochistan resumes coal loading after security assurancePolio Cases Surge to 55 in 2024, Dr Hanif TayyabPreparations for by-election in PP-139 Sheikhupura in full swingWater supply issues in Karachi areas resolved on Ombudsman orderAll Towns and Cities Should Receive Equal Share in Development Funds: JI leaderPakistan, Belarus vow to enhance for achieving environmental sustainabilityKarachi Mayor decides to take action against AK Khan & BrothersSindh govt signs concession agreement for Marble City KarachiAwareness Session on Promoting Employment Opportunities for Women and Persons with DisabilitiesKMC restoring city’s vibrancy, lights: WahabAzad Kashmir’s people have right to protest for rights, says KhokharCM seeks timely completion of Karimabad Underpass, Korangi Causeway bridge, Malir Expressway projectsPPP leader demands judicial probe into Quetta Safe City Project scamPakistan’s Envoy, US Congressman discuss ways to strengthen tiesIndian police arrest two journalists in BaramullaRepression of journalists in IIOJK highlighted at London conferenceHurriyat leaders targeted to silence voices for self-determination in IIOJK: APHCKashmir dispute can only be resolved through meaningful talks: MirwaizCotton prices in Pakistan continue to declineCold spell, light rain expected in northern PakistanTwo killed, three injured over land dispute in NaseerabadSecurity forces kill three Khwarij in BannuServing people responsibility of police: Interior MinisterEconomic Turnaround Attributed to Government Decisions, Says Planning MinisterInterior Minister condemns firing incident in Kurrum DistrictAgencies capture huge quantity of smuggled goodsMusadik Malik expresses commitment to TAPI gas pipeline projectIJT Demands Restoration of Student Unions and Hostel at BMC QuettaSindh Food Authority Intensifies Crackdowns Across Province to Ensure Food SafetyKashmiri people will never accept division of Kashmir: AJK presidentOver 5000 Student Players Take Part as PM’s University Sports Olympiad BeginsArmy Chief deserves immense praise for successful organization of IDEAS: TessoriSwedish companies face challenges due to high tax rates: envoyNaval chief visits IDEAS at Karachi Expo CentreRawalakot under grip of environment pollutionPakistan wants to enhance ties with Oman in IT, Telecom sector: IT Minister40th death anniversary of film artist Aslam Pervaiz observedPakistan unveils National Intellectual Property Strategy40% of Pakistan’s next budget will be spent on interest payments: PDP leaderCM Maryam says Committed to Improving Quality of Govt SchoolsMemon responds to Punjab about Sindh water issuePakistan urges Afghanistan to take action against terror groupsCountry’s economy witnessing turnaround: AhsanPM’s climate aide calls on COP29 President, vows to jointly push for climate finance agendaInterior Minister reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with UKPakistan reaffirms commitment for Improved Health SecurityFDI in energy sector reached $585.6m during current FYHigh Commission hosts webinar on Roshan Digital Account for Pakistani diaspora in CanadaTen-Year-Old Boy Abducted in Quetta Remains Missing After a WeekDissatisfaction grows over IIOJK reservation policy, Ruhullah Mehdi threatens protestAJK speaker to visit Leepa ValleyInclusive Development key to global climate action: Arif GoheerPakistan, Kazakhstan to enhance ties in industrial, agri sectorsTwo men killed in tribal feud near Jaffarabad