Prime Minister’s (PM) Coordinator on Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath on Thursday highlighted the need for replacement of pollen producing trees from Islamabad to reduce the surge of allergy cases before the next season.
He was chairing a meeting which was attended by the Federal Secretary Health Nadeem Mahbub, Director General Health, and Member Environment-Capital Development Authority (CDA) and his team.
Besides, Director General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Head of Allergy center-National Institute of Health (NIH), District Health Officer-Islamabad, CEO-Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority and senior officials from the Health Ministry also attended the meeting.
Dr Bharath shared that the proactive measures are being taken in the light of the vision of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said the pollen count is on an incremental rise in last seasons, in the capital city.
Dr Bharath directed the Health Ministry and relevant stakeholders to take immediate remedial measures while submitting a comprehensive plan aiming at significant reduction of allergy cases in Islamabad, prior to the next season.
He added that the pollen season is likely to start in the early March in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and expected to attain peak during the second fortnight of March and extends till the end of April.
The Metrological Department had identified Paper Mulberry trees as significant contributor of pollens, followed by pine trees and grasses escalating the pollen count in the air.
The Coordinator to Prime Minister advised for a combined effort to make public aware about the initiative as it entails to protect human health and aims to target allergens which are injurious to health.
He also advised CDA to revise the plan and include more urban area in phase-I considering the wind patterns in Islamabad.
On the occasion, Secretary Health Nadeem Mahbub emphasized the need of an urgent collaborative efforts and remedial measures before the upcoming pollen season for ensuring timely control of pollen allergies among the general public.
He unveiled the plans to strengthening allergy center in NIH by increasing its capacity and conducting research in this domain.
Concluding the meeting, Dr Bharath reinforced the government commitment stating that Health is our top priority and a special emphasis is placed on reducing pollen allergies from the city in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders.
He urged all concerned to submit revised plans immediately, for submission to the Prime Minister for his approval, and public to join hands in making Islamabad ‘Allergy Free’.