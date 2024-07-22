Islamabad: The Pakistani government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is set to establish the first government-run mountaineering school in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, aiming to promote sustainable tourism and environmentally conscious mountaineering practices.
According to Press Information Department, Romina Khurshid Alam, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, chaired a review meeting where she reinforced the commitment to developing structured training and educational facilities for mountaineering in the region. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to foster responsible tourism and enhance the skills of local and international mountaineers.
The proposed mountaineering school in Skardu will focus on providing comprehensive training in mountaineering, climbing, and mountain tourism, aligned with environmental conservation principles. The project is designed not only to boost local employment but also to preserve the natural and cultural integrity of Gilgit-Baltistan’s mountain communities.
The meeting highlighted various aspects of the mountaineering curriculum, including skill development, rescue training, and the identification of suitable sites for the school. Discussions also covered potential funding and collaborations for managing the school, which is expected to set a world-class standard in mountaineering education.
