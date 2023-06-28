PM’s recent visit to Turkiye proved helpful for strengthening relations of both countries: Ahmed Hassan

ISLAMABAD:Coordinator to Prime Minister Khawaja Ahmed Hassan says Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Republic of Turkiye proved helpful for strengthening the relations of both the countries.

Talking to Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci in Lahore on Wednesday, he said Turkiye has always helped Pakistan in critical circumstances and its major companies have invested in Pakistan a lot.

Speaking on the Occasion, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan loves Pakistan and its people and Muslim Ummah always wishes to see Pakistan as prosperous state. Bilateral relations between the two countries and mutual interests were also discussed during the meeting.