PMYP being widened with allocation of more resources: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the scope of Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYP) has been widened with allocation of more resources in order to enable the youth earn their livelihoods and practically contribute to the country’s development.

In his video message on the occasion of Youth Week, he pointed out that agricultural and other sectors have also been included in this program. Felicitating the youth and the PML-N leadership over the completion of ten years of Youth Program, the Prime Minister recalled that the program was initially launched in Punjab back in 2011.

He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif then spread its reach to the whole country in 2013. He noted that this historic program is proving to be a milestone in the development of the youth. Shehbaz Sharif said the country was faced with immense economic problems when he assumed the power last year. The floods further added to the woes.

Since the youth are our future and are sixty-eight percent of the population, they cannot be ignored. Hence, we have revived the PM Youth Program. He said it is through their education, skills development, education and employment that Pakistan will make progress.

The Prime Minister said the coalition government has declared 2023 as the year of the youth during which different events will be arranged for them. He said capable and hardworking students will be provided with laptops. He said the encouragement of the youth will be continued through other schemes as well.