PN, along with govt, continues relief operation in Gwadar

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy, along with civil government, continously providing ration, medicines and warm clothes to flood stricken people of Gwadar district.

According to PN information today, Pakistan Navy is utilizing helicopters to ensure continous supply of relief goods to Jiwani, Ganz, Pishukan and Kappar. Pakistan Navy troops are reaching out to stranded people in other far-flung flood affected areas as well to distribute relief goods.

Pakistan Navy special response forces providing their support to local flood-affected communities to drain rain water from their homes and street with all available resources.