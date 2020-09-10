PN: (Ceremony to confer military awards on Pak Navy’s officers, sailors held in Karachi)

Islamabad:A ceremony to confer military awards on Pakistan Navy’s officers and sailors was held in Karachi on Thursday.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away the award. According to the Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, fourteen officers were awarded Sitara Imtiaz (Military), twenty officers Tamgha Imtiaz (Military) and seven officers and sailors were given Tamgha Basalat for their bravery.

Besides, 147 Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petti Officers and sailors were granted Tamgha Khidmat (Military) Class I, II and III. Sixty-three officers, Chief Petty Officers, sailors and Navy civilians were given Letter of Appreciation from the Chief of Naval Staff.