PN performs rescue operation in coastal villages

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy has conducted relief and rescue operations to various small coastal villages of Balochistan affected by recent flash flooding.

According to a PN information, Pakistan Navy has expedited rescue and relief operations by stationing helicopters in flood-affected areas of Gwadar District. Pakistan Navy helicopters undertook multiple hops from Gwadar to the flood affected villages of Pishukan and Kappar. Relief teams delivered ration bags, clean drinking water and food items near people stranded in their villages.

Moreover, ration and relief goods distribution conducted by Pakistan Navy personnel amongst flood affectees of Gwadar city. In addition, large numbers of medical supplies and ration bags have also been dispatched to different other flood-affected villages through road where land connectivity is restored.

Further, in assistance to civil administration, Pakistan Navy troops are wholeheartedly undertaking rescue and relief operations utilizing all available equipment and resources. In this regard, de-flooding operations are being conducted on various localities of Gwadar city to clear flood water.

Pakistan Navy is resolutely committed to supporting our flood-affected brethren during this difficult time.