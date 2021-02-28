POL Prices

Islamabad, February 28, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Government has decided that the prices of petroleum products will remain same for the first fortnight of March 2021. Ms petrol RS.111.90/liter HSD. RS.116.07/ liter LDO Rs.79.23/liter Kerosene oil Rs.80.19/ liter
