Police and ICCI to together to further improve security in the Capital

Islamabad, March 18, 2023 (PPI-OT): Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that a secure and peaceful environment is the key requirement to promote business and investment activities and stressed that Islamabad Police should take ICCI on board to further improve the security situation in the Capital in order to boost business activities. He said this while talking to Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural Islamabad during his visit to ICCI.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the rural areas in Islamabad need further improvement in the security situation and stressed that the police should work in close liaison with the trade associations of rural areas to provide a more secure environment to the trader’s community.

He said that police should register data of all security guards deployed in the markets of rural areas and verify their credentials to make sure that clean record holders are employed as security guards in rural areas. He said that the police should hold open kuchehries so that the citizens could highlight their issues for redress. He further said that police should devise a strategy to deal with the issues being faced by the citizens due to anti-social elements.

Speaking at the occasion, Hassan Jahangir Wattoo, SP Rural said that the business community is playing a key role in the economic development of the country and providing them a secure environment is the high priority of police. He assured that he would work with ICCI and concerned market associations to further improve security arrangements in the rural areas. He said that police would collect data of security guards posted in housing societies of rural areas to verify their credentials.

He said that police would also start the process of registering Afghan nationals in Islamabad and monitor their movements in order to ensure that they aren’t involved in any criminal activities. He said that open kuchehries would also be started soon as they were suspended due to the security situation. Ch. Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Shabbir, Ameer Hamza, Khalid Chaudhry, Sai fur Rehman, Malik Mohsin Khalid and others also highlighted various issues that needed the close attention of SP Rural for redress.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post Police and ICCI to together to further improve security in the Capital appeared first on Business News Pakistan.