Police arrest Fawad Chaudhry, his brother

Karachi: Police on Wednesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother in different cases. The police in the early hours of today detained Fawad from his residence in Lahore. Brother of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry where he was leading a demonstration in Jhelum to protest against the arrest of his brother Fawad.

It is reported that Fawad was arrested in a case registered by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Umar Hameed at the Kohsar police station of the capital city. Later, PTI workers protested against the arrest of Fawad, setting tyres on fire and blocked the GT Road for traffic. Fawad Chaudhry’s brother Faraz Chaudhry and former MPA Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal were arrested during the protest in Jhelum.