Police book robbers in two cops killing case

LAHORE: Police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against robbers who shot dead two police officials in Shamke Bhattian area of Manga Mandi the other day.

Officials registered the case on the complaint of Manga Mandi Sub-Inspector Faiz Ahmad. The complainant said the gangsters were involved in murder, robbery and other heinous crimes.

The FIR stated that two robbers plundered valuables from passersby at gunpoint on Multan Road. ASI Asim and Shahid Arshad, along with a team, reached the spot and thwarted the robbers’ attempt to deprive passersby of their valuables. The suspects opened fire on the officials as a result of which two of them were killed. The suspects made good their escape.