Police claim killing of F-9 Park rape suspects

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Thursday claimed that the two gunmen allegedly shot at a police checkpoint in Sector D-12 of the federal capital late Wednesday night were suspects in the F-9 Park rape.

In a Twitter thread, the police said that gunmen astride a motorcycle shot at police barricade in Sector D-12, and due to the police’s safety measures, the police personnel remained unharmed. The Police further said the gunmen were taken to hospital in gravely wounded, where they succumbed to their injuries on Thursday morning.

The Police claimed that the killed suspects were also wanted in ‘serious crimes’, adding that one of the suspects was involved in a deadly mugging. The Police alleged that the suspects opened fire as soon as they saw the police while all cars were being checked strictly at the checkpoint.

On February 4, in an incident of sexual assault, a woman was raped by two unidentified men at gunpoint in F-9 Park in Islamabad. After the incident, a case was registered at Margalla Police Station of the federal capital.