In the jurisdiction of Rahuki Police Station, a suspected encounter occurred between the police and a highly wanted robbers’ gang, resulting in the death of two robbers and injury to a police officer.
The incident took place on Saturday evening when a heavy contingent of Hyderabad police, led by DSP CIA Iftikhar Ahmed Burro and DSP Tando Jam Asad Channa, conducted a raid near Narijani.
The police had received information that the highly wanted dacoit gang was present in the area. During the raid, an exchange of gunfire took place from both sides, resulting in the death of two dacoits, Irfan Narejo and Nadir alias Nado, on the spot. Police officer Waqar Ali was injured by the dacoits’ gunfire.
The injured police officer was immediately transported to the hospital for medical assistance, and the bodies of the deceased dacoits were also taken to the hospital. According to initial investigations, the deceased dacoits were involved in numerous cases and were wanted criminals. Irfan Narejo had recently snatched a motorcycle from a citizen at gunpoint within the Rahuki limits and fled after injuring the citizen by gunfire during resistance. Irfan Narejo was found to be involved in 12 cases.
Hyderabad police are gathering more information about the deceased suspects and obtaining criminal records from other districts as well.