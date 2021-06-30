Police launch crackdown against land, drug mafia in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have launched crackdown against land grabbers occupying public and private property across the province.

The operation against the land mafia and encroachments has been intensified after recent directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan that provincial government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against all elements such as drug-mafia and in particularly land grabbers and hoarders.

He directed the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch well-coordinated operation against mafias and be required to amend in laws would be made in laws to get rid of anti-social elements especially land mafia.

CM said that PTI provincial government was enjoying two-third majority in the province’s assembly and would bring necessary legislation to remove any hurdle in decisive actions against criminals. The IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Moazzam Jah Ansari said that police would take steps to make sure protection of rights of vulnerable and weakened segments of the society as per constitution of the country.

The police high-ups has also been directed to take special care of protecting rights of women, children, minorities ,transgender and persons with special abilities. IGP made it clear that any sort of discrimination and prejudice against marginalized groups of the society would be not tolerated and rights would be protected at any cost.

He directed police high-up to setup helpline for addressing issues of decimation and unethical attitude towards this citizen. He said that directives had been issued to RPOs and DOPs to start operations against land mafia and drug mafia in their respective districts.