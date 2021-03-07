Police of twin cities conduct joint search, stop and combing operation, arrest 49 suspects

Islamabad, March 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Islamabad and Rawalpindi police on Saturday conducted joint search, stop and combing operation at the junction of Sihala and Rawat and Lohi Bher areas and nabbed 49 suspects. Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, a joint patrolling and search, stop and combing operations plan had been devised to secure the border areas of twin cities and check crime there.

Following this plan, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police of both districts conducted joint search, stop and combing operations at the junction of Sihala, Rawat and Lohi Bher areas. This exercise, he said, was participated by police officials of Sihala, Lohi Bher police stations of Islamabad and Rawat police station of Rawalpindi.

During this operation, 125 houses, 57 shops, 566 suspects, 08 plazas, 351 vehicles and 78 motorcycles were checked. 19 motor cycles without documents and 49 suspects were shifted to police stations. One drug peddler was arrested with 260-gram hashish and a case is registered against him.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that citizens safety is our top priority and the purpose of such an operation is to curb crime through coordinated efforts. He said that such joint efforts would be improved and crackdown to be ensured against proclaimed offenders, absconders, criminal elements and car lifters. He said that wanted persons would be arrested and such efforts would continue in future to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

