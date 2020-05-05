Police officer among six injured in IOK grenade blast

May 5, 2020

Srinagar, May 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, at least six persons including an Indian police officer and Central Reserve Police Force constable were injured in a grenade blast in Badgam district, today. The Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Ghulam Rasool alias Dilawar, CRPF constable Santosh Kumar and four pedestrians were injured in a grenade blast at Pakherpora market of the district.

The troops launched siege and search operation in the area. Meanwhile, the troops during a cordon and search operation ruthlessly beat up one Tanvir Ahmed at Tantana in Doda district. The Indian army arrested the youth claiming that he was a militant.

