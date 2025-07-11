A parliamentary committee has recommended the suspension of a police officer for allegedly breaching the privileges of a member of the National Assembly and conducting a false media campaign against him.
The Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges unanimously endorsed the suspension of the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Gujrat. The Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Gujrat has pledged to conduct a departmental inquiry into the incident and take disciplinary action against the SHO. The committee will receive a report on the findings.
The committee convened its tenth meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad on Thursday, chaired by MNA Mr. Muhammad Afzal.
The legislative body also discussed proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007, put forward by MNA Syed Rafiullah. At the request of the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, the matter was referred to the House Business Advisory Committee for further discussion among representatives from all political parties.