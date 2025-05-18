Police have arrested 11 suspects in various raids against criminal and drug-dealing elements. During these operations, the police seized over 1000 packets of Safina Gutka, local liquor, heroin, and ice, and cases have been registered against all the suspects.
According to details, under the leadership of CIA In-charge Iqbal Jatt, SHO Satellite Town and ASI Rehmatullah Panhwar conducted an operation based on secret information and arrested two inter-district drug suppliers.
The arrested individuals, Muharram Khoso and Parvez Ali Khoso, were bringing drugs from Jacobabad in a Cultus car. During the operation, the police seized 1000 packets of Safina Gutka, and a case was registered against the suspects.
SHO Satellite Town Inspector Ghazi Khan Rajar conducted a raid on a local liquor still and arrested two suspects, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Owais, seizing 610 liters of local liquor. Similarly, Inspector Ghazi Khan, in another operation, seized heroin and ice from suspect Ehsan Ali.
Inspector Abdul Majeed Gurgij of Police Station Dalbar Khan Mehr seized five packets of Royal King Gutka, one packet of catechu, and areca nuts from a Corolla car coming from Khipro and arrested suspect Owais Gajo.
Furthermore, SHO Kot Ghulam Muhammad Inspector Farman Ageem conducted successful operations against drug-dealing elements and arrested two suspects from whom harmful gutka was seized.
Similarly, SHO Mahmoodabad Police Station Inspector Rahim Gopang arrested suspect Jan Muhammad and seized 150 harmful main packets. SHO Phuladyoon Police Station Inspector Habibullah Mari conducted operations against local liquor-selling elements, arresting two suspects and seizing 20 liters of local liquor.