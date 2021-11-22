Police personnel belonging to different religions are a beautiful and valuable asset of department: Rao Sardar Ali Khan

Lahore, November 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that citizens of minority religions working in Punjab Police are a beautiful and valuable asset of department whose protection of rights and provision of all possible facilities is among my top priorities.

He said that Punjab Police is working for protection of life and property of all citizens beyond religion and faith across province. Punjab police would continue to provide services to all citizens with equal observance of law and order. Rao Sardar Ali Khan announced to grant leaves to all Sikh personnel working in Punjab Police on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak Ji birthday.

He invited Sardar Ranjit Singh posted in Punjab Constabulary Lahore to Central Police Office and gave him cash prize. Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab said that protection of rights of minorities is one of top priorities of Punjab Police and as usual this year Punjab Police will spare no effort in protecting and serving Sikh devotees coming to Pakistan from all over the world.

