Police raid house of Sheikh Rashid’s close aide in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI:The Rawalpindi police conducted two raids at the residence of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid’s close aide Qasim Shah on Monday.

The first raid was carried out in the airport area and second was conducted in Loi Bhir. Police took away Qasim Shah’s son Syed Aun from his residence.

Qasim’s family said that the police ransacked both the houses and also took away CCTV cameras and DVRs.

The family alleged that police also tortured and misbehaved with the women and children during both the raids.