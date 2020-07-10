Police recover kidnapped man from Shikarpur jungle

July 10, 2020

SHIKARPUR:Rustam police claimed to have recovered a man from the clutches of kidnappers in the wee hours of Friday.

According to a police report, a rickshaw driver, Muhammad Ramzan Solangi, aged 40, was kidnapped some 17 days ago from Faizoo Laaro area within the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station.

A Rustam police party today raided a hideout of bandits in Katcha area of Chaman Sukhpur near Chak in district Shikarpur, where an encounter took place between them.

After the encounter, the kidnappers managed to flee under the darkness, leaving kidnapee there. Thus, the police recovered the kidnapee. No arrest was reported by the police.

Related Posts