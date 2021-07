BAHAWALPUR: The Cantt Police Station has found the missing child and handed over to parents.

Spokesperson Bahawalpur police, said Muhammad Salman, a resident of Cantt area of Bahawalpur has lodged application about missing of his younger brother Dawood Ibrahim Naimari (10).

The Cantt Police Station with help of CCTV footage found the child from the trade center and handed over the child to parents.