Police recovered two goats stolen from Uthal

Karachi: Uthal police claimed to have recovered two goats stolen from Uthal area of Balochistan province on Sunday.

Two alleged accused were also arrested on the charge of stealing goats. In compliance with the directives of higher authorities, staff of Police Station, Hub under the supervision of Station House Officer, Hub, Muhammad Amin Sasoli recovered two goats, which had been stolen from Hub, from the possession of two alleged accused namely Mithal and Ismail, resident of Sindh in an operation conducted in Hub.

First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the alleged accused at Police Station, Hub. Further investigation was being conducted by the Investigating Staff of Police Station, Hub.