Police rounded up three accused in woman assault case

Islamabad, July 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad Golra police have arrested three persons for brutally assaulting a woman and man in sector E-11 after a viral video of them on social media. Inspector-General Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has taken serious notice of the incident and constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of SSP (Investigation) Islamabad to probe the matter thoroughly. The team comprises SP (Sadar) Farooq Amjad Farooq Buttar, SDPO Sadar, SHO Golra, and investigation officer. The IG has directed the team to utilize modern technology to reach the facts and bring the culprits to justice.

The three accused who have been arrested in connection with the case include Muhammad Usman son of Muhammad Ibrar, resident of house 739, street 75 sector I-8 Islamabad; Hafiz ur Rehman and Farhan Shaheen Awan. The accused were presented before a court of law on Wednesday to get their physical remand. The police are striving for the arrest of other accused in the case. The IG appreciated team for prompt action against the accused, said the officials.

