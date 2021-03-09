Police step up efforts to transform Islamabad into crime free capital: SSP

Islamabad, March 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Tuesday said the force has renewed efforts to transform Islamabad into a crime free capital. All resources would be utilized to secure the lives and properties of citizens, he said in a statement issued here. He said that, in last 24 hours, ICT Police arrested 12 criminals including two members of a snatcher’s gang and recovered snatched cash, kites, strings and weapons from their possession.

As per details, under supervision of SP ( Industrial- Area ) Liaqat Hayat Niazi, sabzi mandi police team headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Malik Liaqat Ali along with other official held two dacoits identified as Muhammad Irfan, Zakar-Ullah and recovered stanched cash 2,54,500 and pistol with ammunition which were snatched in different incidents. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed numerous incidents of snatching in areas of IJP road and Sabzi Mandi.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is underway from them. Sabzi Mandi police also arrested two accused Usama Abbasi and Hassan Raza and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Industrial- Area zone police also arrested absconders.

Meanwhile on Safe City Call SHO Sihala along with other officials arrested two accused Jahanzaib Khan and Sohail Khan and recovered two Kalashnikovs along with ammunition from their possession. Khanna police arrested accused Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police apprehended two accused Azmat Khan and Zahoor Khan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Lohibher police arrested a kite seller namely Waseem and recovered kites and strings from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. SSP Operations have appreciated the performance of police teams and directed all cops to remain present in their areas; no laxity will be tolerated in that regard.

