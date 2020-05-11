Police subject protesters to firing in IOK

May 11, 2020

Srinagar, May 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, several people including a woman were injured after Indian police resorted to brute force on protesters in Srinagar. A mother and her son were injured after Indian police fired pellets and teargas shells inside a house during an anti-India protest demonstration in Khankah-e-Mo’alla area of the city. People in large number took to the streets and protested against frequent cordon and search operations and harassment by Indian forces in the area. The protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Police arrested over a dozen youth during house raids and search operations in different areas of Badgam district.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service continued to remain suspended across the Kashmir valley for sixth consecutive day, today. The mobile phone service has also not been restored in Pulwama and Shopian districts. India suspended the service after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo, on May 6.

As the world is engaged in combating COVID-19 pandemic, India, as part of its anti-Kashmir policy, is working on war-footing to come up with a plan to curtail Muslim seats in the Kashmir assembly through gerrymandering in the name of delimitation of constituencies. In this regard, New Delhi has already set up the Delimitation Commission to advance the sinister agenda.

On the other hand, frustrated by unrelenting resistance by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against India’s illegal occupation, New Delhi has started taking desperate measures to hoodwink both people both at home and abroad. Credible sources are of the opinion that having realized that India cannot win its war in occupied Kashmir, it has resorted to stupid tactics like broadcasting weather of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to hide its defeat in the occupied territory.

In London, Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, through a statement clarified that his party’s position on Kashmir has not changed and it still supports and recognises UN resolutions on the rights of the Kashmiri people. Responding to an enquiry from the Muslim Council of Britain over his previous statement on Kashmir, Keir Starmer stressed the importance of hearing the voices of the Kashmiri communities and upholding respect for international law and human rights.

