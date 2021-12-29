Police training school announces schedule for courses 

Islamabad, December 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad Police Training School on Monday announced schedule for promotion courses and each course would be completed within four months. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus visited Police Training School and discussed the various aspects as well as affairs related to training.

The IGP said that three promotion courses would be conducted in 2022 and each course would conclude within four months. As per schedule, the first intermediate and lower school course would be held between December 27, 2021 and April 30, 2022. Keeping in view COVID situation and accommodation facilities, a total of 90 policemen each have been selected for intermediate course and lower course and all of these cops are declared fit by the medical officers.

The 2nd course would start from May 9, 022 and to conclude on September 9, 2022 while 3rd course to be held between September 19, 2022 and January 19, 2023. The IGP categorically directed the staff of police training center to ensure implementation on SOPs for prevention of COVID-19 during training and in the accommodation barracks.

He said that 111 constables would be overage for lower class course on December 31, 2021 and they would be given option to participate in three separate courses. Islamabad police chief directed DIG (Headquarters) to ensure continuity of the courses and provide quality food and atmosphere to the participants of the course. He said that all lists of participants would be issued on official website to ensure transparency.

