Political issues should be resolved politically: Minister

August 21, 2020

KARACHI:Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said Friday that the rains in Karachi had made the opposition try their best to brighten up their political shop.

No court notice was taken and the federal government did not offer its services for drainage, he expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly Building here today.

He said: “When it rains in Karachi, they are criticized and blamed even though all the ministers, including our Chief Minister are present in the field. Despite this, Prime Minister Niazi decides that let NDMA to rectify the situation and the Chairman NDMA goes back and states that no water was seen in Karachi.”

He said that rains had wreaked havoc in Lahore and water had flooded hospitals and houses in Lahore but neither Wasim Akram plus Bozdar was seen nor the Prime Minister took notice. “If you are worried about Karachi, just say something about Lahore. No one says Lahore was destroyed; their ministers and leaders disappeared without knowing where. Apart from human beings, they also drowned animals and donkeys in rain water. Send to Lahore because we believe in service.

He said that Khan Sahib had promised not two but one Pakistan then why this double standard? He said that PTI had proved by its actions that there were not one but two Pakistanis, one is for mafia and the other is for the poor. Federal agencies should also intervene in Lahore.

He added that political issues should be resolved politically. Urban flooding is a reality. When the PPP chairman said this, he joked. They believe in the philosophy of political intolerance.

All their principles are for the opposition. He said that a lot of work has been done in Lahore and there are good people there, so why so much water has accumulated there due to rain. Responding to questions from journalists, the Sindh government Spokesperson said that Kemari is a part of Karachi district and it cannot be called a division of Karachi. Wasim Akhtar and Mustafa Kamal were part of the government at that time.

When we create districts ourselves, if we do it right, it is called division. District west is the largest district of Sindh in terms of population. Until yesterday, the MQM members themselves used to say that Sindh is our motherland, now all their agendas have failed. The Prime Minister had made many promises regarding Sindh. He said that under the Act, it is the prerogative of the provincial government to appoint an administrator, the Cabinet authorized the Minister for Local Government to appoint an administrator.

