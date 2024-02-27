Political leaders’ support for reconciliation has greater impact in fostering peace: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said political leaders' support for reconciliation and mutual respect has greater impact in fostering peace in the society.

He was addressing the Peace-FLIX International Conference here in Islamabad on Tuesday. Murtaza Solangi said political parties shoulder immense responsibility in the pursuit for peace.

He also commended the role of National Counter-Terrorism Authority and other organizations in combating the scourge of terrorism and extremism.

He added that national and international think-tanks as well as peace organizations have conducted invaluable research and facilitated dialogue to comprehend the new dynamics of peace and conflict.

The Minister said preservation of societal peace assumes paramount significance at a time when Pakistan is facing economic, political, environmental and other challenges.

Murtaza Solangi further said the media, being an agent of change, has a greater role in challenging extremist ideologies and championing inclusivity as well as amplifying voices of moderation and facilitating dialogue in the society.

He also appreciated the role of US Embassy in Islamabad for initiating measures for sustainable peace and conflict prevention in the Pakistani society.