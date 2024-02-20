Political parties holding talks over Govt formation: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting, who also holds additional charge of Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has said that political parties are holding negotiations over government formation and there is no deadlock in this regard.

Talking to the media here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said no party could secure simple majority in the recently held general elections and that is why political forces are engaging with one another.

The Minister said under the Constitution, the last date to summon session of the National Assembly is 29th of this month and we still have some days to convene sitting of the newly elected Lower House.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan is very comprehensive and offers solution if political parties fail to forge consensus.