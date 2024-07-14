Political parties in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have voiced their strong opposition to the Indian government’s move to vest more powers in the Lieutenant Governor.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said the decision would ‘disempower’ the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir while the Congress termed it as the murder of democracy.
NC vice president Omar Abdullah in a statement in Srinagar said the people of Kashmir deserve better than a ‘powerless, rubber stamp’ Chief Minister who will have to beg the LG to get a peon appointed.
He said the move was another indicator that elections are around the corner in Kashmir. ‘This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted Statehood for Kashmir is a prerequisite for these elections,’ he added.