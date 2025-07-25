Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a joint political initiative on Thursday, aiming to reinstate constitutional governance, guarantee impartial elections, and safeguard citizens” rights. At a press conference in Islamabad, TTAP leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, accompanied by other senior figures, described the partnership as a crucial national endeavor to uphold democracy and the constitution. Achakzai stated that opposition groups are converging towards a wider alliance, emphasizing their commitment to constitutional adherence.
He revealed plans for an All Parties Conference (APC) on July 31 and August 1, urging all political factions to address the nation”s worsening political and constitutional predicament. Achakzai cautioned that failure to tackle these issues could lead to further instability. He voiced concern over the alleged denial of justice to the party with the largest public mandate, criticizing the reported restrictions on PTI founder Imran Khan, including alleged denial of family visits. He stressed that while not opposed to any military official, everyone must operate within constitutional limits.
PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja declared the initiative a national endeavor for all Pakistanis, highlighting the involvement of various political parties in safeguarding fundamental rights. Raja proclaimed a nationwide demonstration on August 5 to underscore their commitment to justice, democracy, and constitutional supremacy. He condemned the alleged mockery of the nation and stated that PTI, despite being the largest political entity, faces persecution, with leaders receiving lengthy prison terms based on affiliation. Raja also denounced the purported suppression of free speech and movement, alleging that PTI’s founder has been unjustly imprisoned for two years without a fair trial. He demanded a fair trial for Khan and all political detainees, asserting it as a fundamental constitutional right. This new political campaign is poised to significantly influence the country”s political landscape, particularly with the opposition”s growing unity before anticipated elections.