Shikarpur:Political, religious and social parties observed hunger strike in Shikarpur for provision of safe drinking water and other basic facilities of life.

The representatives Jamiat-Ulma-i-Islam, Jamait-e-Islami, National People’s Party, Jeay Sindh Mahaz, Shia Ulma Council, All Clerks Association, Shikarpur Small and Traders, Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen and other social organizations joined the hunger strike under the banner of Shikarpur Bachayo Tahreek.

The participants also held a protest demonstration and set up a hunger strike camp here at Lakhi-Gate Clock Tower Chowk under the title of “Safe drinking water is our life and provision of fundamental rights”.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters said that Shikarpur was famous for its sweat water across the world, but now from last one decade its sweetness and cleanness had become poisonous due to many reasons. The authorities are reluctant to provide sweet water. They demanded immediate provision of sweet water and other basic facilities of life to the people.