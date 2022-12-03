Politics of PDM has buried, claims Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League founder leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that the politics of the PDM has buried.

In Twitter statement, Mr Rashid stated: “I had a detailed meeting with Imran Khan for half an hour. He thinks that the country cannot afford any more political instability. Elections are inevitable. Political and economic stability is the guarantee of national security.”

“It does not matter if elections are held two months before or after. The politics of the PDM has buried. It is not a problem to dissolve assembly, but the real purpose is to save country’s tattered economy,” Mr Rashid observed.