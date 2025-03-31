Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor said on Sunday that poor infrastructure of the megacity Karachi is the main hindrance to its development but sadly the federal and provincial governments are not investing generously to this crucial sector.
Shakoor emphasized the city’s vast potential for economic growth and job creation but lamented that its deteriorating infrastructure cannot support these opportunities. He pointed out that despite the substantial tax revenues generated from Karachi, the federal and provincial governments fail to reinvest adequately in its infrastructure development. Shakoor stressed that modernizing Karachi’s civic facilities could significantly increase revenue collection.
He identified several critical issues plaguing the city, such as pot-holed roads, street encroachments, water shortages, inadequate public transport, and street crimes, but noted the government’s reluctance to prioritize these matters. Additionally, Shakoor highlighted the untapped tourism potential of Karachi as a beach city.
Shakoor also criticized the stalled Karachi Circular Railway project, arguing that resources were instead allocated to Lahore’s rail-based commuting system. He noted that cities smaller than Karachi in other countries have developed underground rail systems, whereas Karachi lacks even a surface-based railway.
Addressing the need for educational and healthcare advancements, he called for the establishment of new universities, medical colleges, and teaching hospitals in Karachi. He highlighted the Sindh government’s ability to upgrade existing hospitals and the potential for more private medical colleges to accommodate local students.
Shakoor questioned the efficacy of Karachi’s infrastructure development bodies and criticized the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s performance, labeling it a “white elephant.” He described the elected local government’s efforts in civic infrastructure development as a failure.
In a call to action, PDP chief demanded a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation post-Eid to clear roads and footpaths, which would alleviate traffic congestion and reduce road accidents. He also urged action against illegal settlements, which he claimed are hubs for crime and drug activities.
Furthermore, Shakoor called for the civic infrastructure development of Karachi to be a focal point for the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) due to its direct impact on industrialization. He appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and COAS General Syed Asim Munir for their personal attention and financial support in addressing Karachi’s infrastructure challenges.