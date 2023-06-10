Posters remembering Chotta Bazaar’s martyrs appear in Srinagar again

Srinagar, June 10, 2023 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters remembering the victims of Chotta Bazaar massacre have appeared again in Srinagar on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary. More than 30 people, including women and children, were martyred when the personnel of Indian Paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) opened indiscriminate fire in Chotta Bazaar area of Srinagar on June 11, 1991.

The posters were pasted on walls, polls and pillars by Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Sada-i-Mazloom Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement (JKDM) in different areas of Srinagar. The posters pasted in different areas read that the struggle for freedom will continue till the implementation of the United Nations resolutions. They asked India to revert its decision of August 5, 2019 to maintain the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters also asked the people of the occupied territory to express solidarity with the victim families and frustrate BJP-RSS regime’s nefarious designs of altering the demographic composition of the territory.

