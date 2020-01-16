Poverty and unemployment have increased manifolds due ineligible federal government: Murtaza Baloch

January 15, 2020

Karachi, January 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that due to the wrong policies and incompetency of federal government, poverty and unemployment have increased manifolds in the country and the poor are forced to commit suicides due to extreme poverty. This he said while talking to various delegations here in his office on Wednesday. He said that due to unbearable of gas shortage and electricity load shedding Industries were dying and investors were reluctant to establish new Industries.

It is a matter of great concerns that federal government is taking no interest in bring positive change in the life of common man and common man ‘life has become a living hell’. The Minister said that despite repeated requests from Sindh Government, no due share of natural gas was being provided to Sindh and this situation had forced a number of Industries to shut down and making thousands people jobless, the Minister added.

Provincial Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has asked federal government to take immediate measures to improve the situation otherwise the people have right to protest. He was of the opinion that due to wrong policies and incompetency of the federal government and its cabinet members, the situation was moving from bad to worse, he concluded.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Directorate of Press Information

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

