﻿Power minister says no talks held with IMF regarding electricity rate hike

Federal Power Minister Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari clarified that no talks were held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding increase in electricity prices.

In a message posted on X, the minister labelled news of an increase in power tariff as “misinformation”. He said that the discussion focussed on the power division reforms plan that was aimed at enhancing the power estor and boosting economic revival.

The minister also issued a clarification regarding government’s plans to impose taxation on the solar net metering. He also told media that there was any plans of the government to impose taxation on the solar net metering. “The government will not withdraw its regulations related to net metering for the already installed solar systems”, he said.

However, the minister said, the matter could come under consideration in next few years as the net metering could lead to fiscal losses and increase in circular debt. Net metering is a billing tool that allows the consumers to send excess energy generated by solar panels to the local grid in exchange of credits to the monthly electric bills.