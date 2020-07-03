PP-SB activists again protest against renaming Saeedabad PTC

July 3, 2020

Larkana:PPP-Shaheed Bhutto activists again took out a rally from Al-Murtaza House here on Friday against the Sindh government’s decision to rename Saeedabad Police Training Center as Shahid Hayat Police Training Centre.

The participants marched through various roads and reached SSP office roundabout where they held a protest demonstration in front of DIGP office. They shouted slogans against the Sindh government’s decision to rename Saeedabad Police Training Center as Shahid Hayat Police Training Centre. The protesters also brought artists who were playing traditional Sindhi music instruments Yaktaro Chapri.

PPP-SB district president Zubair Jatoi, Ghulam Hyder Narejo, Ghulam Rasul Umrani, Perveen Chandio, Waryam Channo, Imtiaz Gaad, Liaquat Umrani, Khan Arijo, Waheed Junejo and others said that the Sindh government had renamed police training centre after the murderer of Mir Murtaza Bhutto which they condemned in strongest words. They said that the provincial government, led by Syed Murad Ali Shah, had spread salt over the wounds of millions of people of Pakistan which could not be tolerated.

They said that they were still awaiting justice since the last 24 years in Mir Murtaza Bhutto murder case, but the elements sitting in the corridors of power were constantly awarding promotions, gifts, rewards and awards to the accused.

They said that through a conspiracy hatched by Asif Zardari and his henchmen, the murder case of Murtaza Bhutto was closed. They demanded that same name be kept over the police training school or else, they warned, their protests will continue to be held across the country.

