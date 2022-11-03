(PPI) Pak Army condemns firing incident during PTI long march: ISPR

RAWALPINDI:Pakistan Army on Thursday strongly condemned firing incident on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said.

In a statement issued by the media wing of the military, it extended sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and wellbeing of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident. Earlier today, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, other party leaders including Senator Faisal Javed were wounded and one died after gunshots fired at the long march container.

The firing incident happened during the long march reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad. District police officer Ghazanfar Ali said one person was killed and ten others were wounded in the attack. Among the wounded was Faisal Javed, a lawmaker from Tehreek-e-Insaf. In a video statement, with blood staining his clothes, Javed said Khan’s protest march to Islamabad would not stop.

A bullet hit his shin, the PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said. “Imran Khan and (party colleague) Faisal Javed received bullet wounds. A bullet hit IK’s shin. Both have been taken to hospital for treatment,” Chaudhry told Reuters. Fawad further said that three people were injured in the attack, including Senator Faisal Javed and Ahmad Chattha.

Imran Khan with later seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot, according to reports and a blurry image. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe.

The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. It was not immediately known if Khan’s convoy would proceed on to Islamabad. Earlier, Chaudhry had said they plan to enter Islamabad on Friday.