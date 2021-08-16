PPL COVID-19 vaccination drive for local communities

Karachi, August 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) recently kicked-off a COVID-19 vaccination drive for local communities around the company’s field locations at Gambat South, Kandhkot, Mazarani, Dhok Sultan and Adhi in districts Sanghar, Kashmore and Kambar Shahdadkot, Sindh as well as District Attock and Tehsil Gujjar Khan in Punjab. Further, at Sui, District Dera Bugti the immunization drive is already underway.

The vaccination campaign has been organized in coordination with respective district health authorities and is being carried out using PPL-operated Mobile Medical Dispensaries and Mobile Vaccination teams (MVT). The campaign supplements the government’s efforts to vaccinate all eligible population and is being carried out on the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) request.

The drive commenced on July 27 around Kandhkot and Gambat South followed by Mazarani and Adhi fields on August 4 and 5, respectively, with the latter being held at Public Dispensary, Mastala. The immunization drive at Dhok Sultan got underway on August 11 for residents of District Attock.

The locals around Sui, District Dera Bugti are being vaccinated through the Sui Field Hospital as well as the MVT at Public Welfare Hospital, Sui. Additionally, a MVT is operational near PIDC House, Karachi and also part of the drive.

Collectively, so far over 10,000 locals have been vaccinated through this expansive campaign.

PPL remains committed to the wellbeing of the local communities around its operational areas and beyond through its integrated Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Earlier, PPL organized an in-house Covid-19 vaccination drive for employees and their dependents as well as contract staff across the company. The second phases of the in-house immunization drive extending to staff families and beyond commenced on August 9 at Head Office. As a result, nearly all company staff at Head Office have received their vaccination.

