PPP badly damaged national institutions in past: Fawad

Political
PPI News AgencyLeave a Comment on PPP badly damaged national institutions in past: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said Pakistan today would have been an economic power, had the PPP not nationalized institutions in the decade of 70s.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he strongly criticized PPP leader Raza Rabbani’s idea that no airline other than the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) should be allowed to operate domestic flights. He said the people are still stuck in Maxim and it is their advice that badly damaged the national institutions.

Related Posts

Real objective of Maryam-Bilawal politics is to save their fathers: CM aide

PPI News Agency

Political, social leaders near to resolve bloody dispute

PPI News Agency

Finance Minister reviews progress on privatization of SME Bank

PPI News Agency

Leave a Reply