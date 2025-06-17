The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday convened its central digital team to refine and enhance its digital strategy amidst growing concerns over misinformation and the use of social media in politics.
In a meeting held today in Islamabad, the comprehensive session brought together PPP’s top brass and digital media experts from across the globe. The meeting focused on leveraging digital platforms to combat negative propaganda and misinformation, which are seen as growing threats in the contemporary political arena.
Senior leaders such as PPP Central Secretary Information Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, and other notable figures participated. Digital experts and party workers from international locations such as the UK, Canada, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the US also joined via Zoom, highlighting the global scale of the party’s digital engagement.
During his address, Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted the transformative role of digital media in politics. He underscored the party’s commitment to educating the public, especially the youth, about factual information while countering the spread of falsehoods through robust digital campaigns.
Nadeem Afzal Chan stressed the necessity for a coherent and respectful social media narrative that aligns with the party”s achievements and democratic values. He mentioned that the traditional reliance on physical meetings and press statements was no longer sufficient in the digital age.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the pivotal role of social media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province sensitive to misinformation. He pointed out the critical need for directing digital efforts towards fostering national unity and presenting truthful and constructive narratives to the public.
The assembly also discussed initiating training workshops and enhancing the international promotion of the party’s narrative to ensure a broader and more effective reach.
This strategic meeting marks a pivotal step for the PPP as it aims to harness digital tools not just for political campaigning but for shaping a well-informed public discourse.