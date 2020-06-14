PPP has done nothing for people of Sindh: Haleem Adil

June 14, 2020

KARACHI:Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is criticizing the federal budget without reading it and it has baffled over the facilities given for the poor masses and marginalized sections of society by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh here Sunday.

In his media talk, flanked by the opposition leader in Sindh assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and PTI MPAs at Iqra University campus, he said that last year the federal government paid Rs1500billion for loans obtained by previous governments and this year Rs2700billion were paid in the head of loans. He said after giving budget to the provinces, only Rs2000billion are left with the federal government. He said not a single rupee has been taken as loan from the State Bank of Pakistan.

He said according to reports of Moody’s and IMF last year our economy was growing. He said after the coronavirus our economy has sustained a loss of Rs3000billion. He said despite this our Captain gave a package of Rs1200billion to the poor people. He said Bilawal claims that there is a Tsunami and destruction, but he is not telling what his government has done for the poor people of Sindh.

He said our government is giving Rs12000 each to 12million families. He said Imran Khan is selected with the Grace Allah, the Almighty, for this nation. He asked what the defected and corruption-infected PPP chairman Bilawal has given to the masses.

He said Vigo vehicles are made costlier in this budget, but Sindh has purchased Vigo vehicles of Rs15 Crore to kill locusts. Now Sindh chief minister and his ministers would hunt locusts in these vehicles. He said the federal government gave a spraying airplane one and half months ago and it is still parked idle at Sukkur airport. Its pilots are in Karachi because the Sindh government is not giving fuel for this plane. He regretted that even the son of Fazil Rahu has become corrupt.

He said in this budget only imported cigars, e-cigarettes and chocolates are made costlier and the PPP is not happy. He said a son a Wadera drives a Vigo and the son of poor person rides a motorcycle. He said bikes and rickshaws are made cheaper. Our daughters and sisters travel in rickshaws.

He said milk, cream, butter and butter oil is made cheaper. He said pulses, fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, fish and honey are made cheaper. Vegetable oil, spices, sugar, soybean, LED lights power supply, shoes, agricultural equipment, fertilizer, air travel, computers, and office equipment are made less costlier.

Haleem Adil said withholding tax on marriage hall is withdrawn. Leather, wooden products, carpets, textiles, floor coverings, LPG, tractors, natural gas, thrashers and motorcycles are also made cheaper. He said film industry, photography and cinema equipments are made cheaper. He said reduction of rates of these products would directly benefit the poor masses.

He said no any new tax is levied in the federal budget. He said we salute the Captain and his team. He said if salaries are not increasing, the jobs of people are intact. He said due to coronavirus economic conditions are badly affected. He said the government employees would get their salaries if not increase in them.

He said he would like to ask from the affected and defected chairman Bilawal why people of Thar are dying thirsty. He said four people died while digging a water well. He said the Oasis Company has done corruption of billions of rupees in Thar. He said the dead bodies of these four Thari people are a slap across the face of PPP government.

Haleem Adil said people of Sindh are patriotic Pakistanis. He said the PPP has tried to play a Sindh Card. He said all federal departments took part in rescue work after the plane crash in Karachi, but the people of PPP did not come there. He said the laboratory of Sindh government is not working properly and the bereaved families of the airplane crash held a press conference. He said DNA tests of dead bodies were done in Punjab. He said to get media coverage Rs1.5 Crore are spent daily in the chief minister house.

He said our Captain reduced expenditures by Rs21 Crore. He said Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) was established for the welfare purpose and today they are charging up to Rs1.8million from poor people for treatment of 10 days. He said donors are giving plasma free but the hospitals are selling it. He said would Sindh chief minister tell how many ventilators are in working order in the province. He said the poor people are not getting proper medical treatment. Even admissions in government hospitals are made on phone calls from the chief minister’s house.

Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said IGP Sindh is working as the IGP of PPP. He said SSP Rizwan has already issued a report against Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, but now a peace award is giving to this Sardar which should be withdrawn. He said there are more than 40 FIRs registered against Sardar Tegho Khan including that of murders and kidnappings for ransom. He is involved in the killing of policemen. He said Imtiaz Shaikh is the partner of this Sardar Tegho. He said Tegho was charged in 2019 for the murder of a DSP.

He said this Tegho is involved in 70 murders including killings of 12 police officers. He requested the Sindh High Court chief justice to take a suo moto notice of this issue. He said peace awards from Luddan Sahib and Sunaro Khan should be withdrawn. He said if we are murdered the FIR should be filed against Tegho Khan.

Related Posts