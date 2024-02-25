PPP leader Awais Qadir elected as Sindh Assembly speaker

KARACHI: Awais Qadir Shah of the People's Party (PPP) was elected speaker of the Sindh Assembly on Sunday.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani announced the result according to which Awais Shah bagged 111 votes. His rival, MQM-P's nominee Advocate Sofia Shah got 36 votes.

Soon after the declaration of results, swearing-in ceremony was held on the floor of the house. He took oath in Sindhi language. When he rose to take oath, the PPP members raised slogan [long live Bhutto].

It may be recalled that the PPP has fielded Owais Shah and Anthony Naveed as candidates for speaker and deputy speaker, respectively, while the MQM-P has nominated Advocate Sofia Shah and Advocate Rashid Khan. The speaker was elected through secret ballot.

Later, Awais thanked the party leadership for their confidence in him.

Earlier, nine independent members-elect of the Sindh Assembly, backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and one member of the Jamaat-e-Islami took oath.

The session of the assembly started 19 minutes late under the chairmanship of Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani who administered oath to the newly-elected members.

Three members of the People’s Party (PPP) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) did not take oath.

It may be noted that 147 members took oath on Saturday and with the addition of 10 members today, the total number rises to 157. The Election Commission (ECP) had issued notification for 163 members-elect. The PTI-backed members did not take oath on Saturday but the party leadership decided to join the assembly today.

Meanwhile, nomination papers for office of Sindh chief minister will be submitted today while the election will be held tomorrow (Monday). The newly-elected members of Sindh Assembly took oath on Saturday during the inaugural session. Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani administered the oath to newly elected MPAs.