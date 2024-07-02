Provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nisar Yadgar Sarangzai on Monday called on the authorities to take notice of deleting of development scheme from the ongoing PSDP-2024-2025.
In a statement issued here, he said that a scheme namely “Drilling of solar based tube well at Killi Naik Muhammad Ahmedoon district Ziarat” had been mentioned in the PSDP-2023-2024, but it had not been reflected in the PSDP for the fiscal year 2024-2025 due to unknown reasons.
He called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Planning and Development Department, Hafiz Abdul Basit, Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Imran Gichki and other concerned authorities to get the scheme reflected in PSDP; otherwise, he would knock the doors of court of law for justice.