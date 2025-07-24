Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senators today hailed the unanimous passage of two significant pieces of legislation in the Senate: the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Act, 2022, and the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) (Amendment) Act, 2024.

At a press conference held at the party’ central secretariat, Senator Saleem Mandviwala hailed the journalists’protection act as a “facilitative, not regulatory” measure designed to empower media personnel to address their grievances without resorting to courts, law enforcement, or lawmakers. He congratulated the journalistic community and reiterated the PPP’ commitment to enacting legislation that benefits all sectors of society.

The National Institute of Health amendment establishes a comprehensive cancer patient registry, a critical tool for understanding and combating the disease in Pakistan. Senator Mandviwala stressed the registry’ importance in identifying cancer prevalence across different regions and informing a national action plan for prevention and treatment.

Senator Mandviwala assured the media that mechanisms would be established to ensure the effective enforcement of the journalists’ protection law and expressed openness to further amendments if necessary. He pointed to inter-provincial collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic as a model for implementing the cancer registry, emphasizing its utility in providing accurate data to relevant departments.

Senator Shahadat Awan addressed the administration of oaths for reserved seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, confirming the constitutionality of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court”s directive to the Governor. He emphasized the national consensus surrounding the 1973 Constitution and the 18th Amendment, asserting that any attempt to modify the latter is unacceptable.

Senator Palwasha Khan condemned the events of May 9, 2023, as a “shameful” attempt to instigate a military mutiny. She reaffirmed the PPP”s condemnation of the incident and called for the return and prosecution of those who fled the country in connection with the failed plot, while emphasizing that only the guilty should face consequences. Senator Khan expressed confidence in President Asif Ali Zardari completing his second term.