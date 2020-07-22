PR expedites KCR rehabilitation work

July 22, 2020

KARACHI:The subsequent batch of six different tenders worth Rs 50 million pertaining to electrical, signals and telecommunications work for the rehabilitation of KCR has been floated by Pakistan Railways on Wednesday.

The tenders have been invited for nine different stations of the KCR loop from Karachi city to Orangi stations entailing Karachi Port Trust, Wazir Mansion, Lyari, Baldia, Shah Abdul Latif, SITE and Manghopir stations enroute.

This batch was preceded by the batch of civil work tenders worth Rs102 million for rehabilitation of different stations and level crossing earlier this month on 2nd July. Project Director KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota said on the occasion that Pakistan Railways had expedited the rehabilitation work along with the track in order to meet the deadline set by the apex court.

“As per the directives of Supreme Court, the KCR track rehabilitation work is going on smoothly with accelerated pace and the commuters in Karachi will soon take benefit from the restored KCR project,” commented the PD KCR.

