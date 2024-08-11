Preparations and events in connection with Independence Day celebrations are continuing across country.
A large number of people, especially children and youth, are buying flags, badges and other green colour objects including dresses and caps to mark independence anniversary of motherland. The Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab organized Azadi Marathon in Lahore.
In Islamabad, in connection with Independence Day celebrations, various programs have been arranged at F-9 Park, including a musical concert, fireworks and Islamabad’s first-ever drone show. A tree planting area will also be designated, allowing families, youth and children to participate in the festivities.